Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.70. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.