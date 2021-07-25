Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,949 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

