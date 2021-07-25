Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $5,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

