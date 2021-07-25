Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 492.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

ENTG opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

