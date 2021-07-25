Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,043,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $92.81 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

