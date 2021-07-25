Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.05 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

