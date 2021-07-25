Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 219.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

