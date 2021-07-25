Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 211.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Matson worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $65.13 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

