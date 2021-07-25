Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 167,881 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PagerDuty worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 5.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,783 shares of company stock worth $4,472,048. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

