Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 558,131 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 558,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
BSX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.
In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
