Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 558,131 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 558,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

