Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Achieves $554.06 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $554.06 million and approximately $109.64 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00048070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00805890 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,554,915,085 coins and its circulating supply is 376,690,156 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

