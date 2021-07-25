CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.92 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $27.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002356 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00246327 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035631 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,255,018 coins and its circulating supply is 142,255,018 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

