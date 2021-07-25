CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002473 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $10.53 million and $47,212.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00119373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00137669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.62 or 1.00307872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00866051 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.