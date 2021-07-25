CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 44,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.27. 4,090,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

