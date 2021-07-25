CWV Chain Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $9,625.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00120452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,275.21 or 0.99714367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00864868 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.