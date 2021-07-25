CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $859,705.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00365323 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.35 or 1.00173897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00032530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00051176 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

