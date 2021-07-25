CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of CyberOptics worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $40.00 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $292 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

