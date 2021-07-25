Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. 169,430 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.