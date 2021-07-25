Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,672,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.45. 2,226,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.