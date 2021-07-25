Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.18. 3,588,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,048. The company has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

