Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.66. 5,013,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,377. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

