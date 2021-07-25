Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 7,092,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

