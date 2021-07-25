Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,607. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $245.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

