Cypress Capital LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,492,018 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

