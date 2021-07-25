Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 2,466,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

