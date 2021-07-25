Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 618 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.26. 1,144,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,341. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $285.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

