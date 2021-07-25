CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 191.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,051 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.49% of CyrusOne worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CyrusOne by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONE opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 197.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

