D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,183 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $445.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $298.78 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

