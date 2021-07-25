D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 165,188 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,188 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Delek US worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

