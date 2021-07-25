D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 600,054 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1,512.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,054 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 70.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,841,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 53.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

