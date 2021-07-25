D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 84,369 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,369 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.64% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.