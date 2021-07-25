D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 614,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,992,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

