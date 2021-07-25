D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,033,595 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,033,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

