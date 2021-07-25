D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 101,495 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of Univar Solutions worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

