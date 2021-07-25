D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 3,505,182 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 11,511.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of OPKO Health worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 608,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPK opened at $3.64 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

