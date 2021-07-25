D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 62,951 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

FR stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

