D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 698,890 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.35% of Oceaneering International worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 466,666 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.01 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

