D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107,565 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,840,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,077,000 after purchasing an additional 187,576 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

