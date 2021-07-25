D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182,146 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.72% of Sanmina worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

