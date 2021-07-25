D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,728 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of Wintrust Financial worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,670,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $70.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

