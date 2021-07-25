D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,852 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

