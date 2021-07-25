D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,093 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

