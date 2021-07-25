D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,445 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $97,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

