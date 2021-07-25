D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,821 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Magellan Health worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

