D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.66 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,371 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.76% of The RealReal worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,762 shares of company stock worth $2,583,489. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

