D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $16.37 Million Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,561 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.02% of LendingClub worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

