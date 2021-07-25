D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837,483 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.02% of Genworth Financial worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.