D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $17.41 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 204.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,832 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of HMC opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

