D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.40 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

