D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 790,601 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.62% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.37 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

